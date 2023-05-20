Is Hibs v Rangers on TV? Channel, streaming details and early team news

Hibernian welcome Rangers to Edinburgh on Sunday in their penultimate home game of the Scottish Premiership season.

Lee Johnson’s side host Celtic on Wednesday before ending the campaign at rivals Hearts next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of Sunday’s game with Rangers, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action from home.

Is Hibs v Rangers on TV?

The clash will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 11am for the 12pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a stream?

The game will be available Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the coverage. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixture alongside those who purchase a day pass for all Sky Sports channels.

Team news

Hibs have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the game with Mykola Kukharevych unlikely to feature against either Rangers or Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Myko has had a bit of a setback,” manager Lee Johnson explained, as Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis, and Aiden McGeady remain out.

“He’s at Manchester City, he went down on Thursday to have an ultrasound scan on the affected area so we won’t know until later what the full story is. I’m not that confident about that one – maybe for Hearts, but I’m not that confident going into the Sunday game in particular.”

Michael Beale could give some of his fringe players a run out with defender Connor Goldson a doubt for the game.

The Glasgow club are already without Borna Barisic, Ben Davies, Ryan Kent, Antonio Colak, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Filip Helander. Loan player Malik Tillman has already returned to parent club Bayern Munich after a hamstring problem ended his season early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale said: “In terms of the young players, we’ve lost Bailey Rice and Zak Lovelace to international duty with Scotland and England Under-17s, at the Euros. So there will be one or two others get an opportunity.

“There’s players that have been injured for big parts of the season that need an opportunity as well and we are going to need everyone. We probably have 16 players to get us through the last three games next week: Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday.