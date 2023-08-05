Hibs will kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign on Sunday with a highly-anticipated clash against St Mirren at Easter Road.

After reaching the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League thanks to a 6-1 win over Inter club D’Escaldes, the Hibees will be hoping to continue their positive run and get the new Premiership season underway with a big three points.

St Mirren earned their first top-half finish since 1985 last season but Lee Johnson’s side enjoyed three wins from the four outings against the Buddies.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Hibs’ season opener, including how to watch if you aren’t headed down to the ground.

Is Hibs vs St Mirren on TV?

Unfortunately for fans, Hibs’ opening Premiership match againt St Mirren is not being broadcast on television. However, the fixture can be accessed via online streams.

How can I watch Hibs vs St Mirren online?

Hibs TV will be showing the full game live online for international subscribers. There will also be access to match highlights and a full replay of the action after full-time. UK and Ireland subscribers will be able to tune in to the live audio commentary from Cliff Pike and Stuart Lovell. There will be no PPV for this clash.

You can subscribe to Hibs TV here if you aren’t already a member.

Are tickets still available to buy for Hibs vs St Mirren?

As of Saturday, home tickets are still available to purchase via the official Hibs website. You can find out more information here.

Hibs team news

During his latest press conference, Johnson confirmed that new signing Dylan Vente will be unavailable against St Mirren while he waits for his work permit.