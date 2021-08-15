'It’s Kyle Magennis’ world and we’re just living in it' - Hibs fans react to Kilmarnock win and Premier Sports Cup draw

Hibs fans have reacted to the Kilmarnock victory and the quarter-final draw

David Gilmour was relieved: “Avoided St Johnstone at least.”

Claire Bond was similarly chuffed: “I’m just delighted it’s not St Johnstone!”

Lauren Quinn tweeted: “Hibs love a wee Dundee United tie in a cup! Hope the run lasts.”

On to the Kilmarnock game, and Chris Bell had a message for the board: “Time to get some new signings in.”

Jack Gillies wrote: “Fantastic result today!! Thought the first half wasn’t the best but in the second we came out strong and scored two good goals. Kilmarnock weren’t up to much but still provided a stern test.”

Cameron Ward tweeted: “Doyle-Hayes and Magennis are getting better every week.”

Birthday boy Keith Robertson added: “What a result for my birthday! And how did Aberdeen and Hearts get on?”

Speaking about man of the match Kevin Nisbet, Aaron Hillary wrote: “Cannot afford to lose him.”

Jordan Scott stated: “It’s Kyle Magennis’ world and we’re just living in it.”

Aidan Braidwood added: “Was worth the wait this boy [Magennis].”

Freddie White wrote: “Another game tucked under our belts. Thought we were sluggish first half but picked up a lot in the second half. Jake Doyle-Hayes and Kyle Magennis played well.”

Grant Chappell had a request for the club: “Lifetime contracts for Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis, and Kevin Nisbet please.”

Charlie Banks tweeted: “Kyle Magennis is the best on earth.”

Sean Beatty wrote: “If Doyle-Hayes isn’t in the Ireland squad next month something is wrong. Tearing it up at Hibs.”

Kieran O’Hara added: “Jake Doyle-Hayes, what a player.”

