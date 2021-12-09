The loss in West Lothian was the club’s seventh defeat in nine Scottish Premiership games, leaving the Easter Road side eight points above the relegation zone despite a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Supporters turned on Ross after the final whistle at the Tony Macaroni Arena, calling for him to be relieved of his duties.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross has left the club

The former St Mirren and Sunderland boss took the reins in November 2019 after spells with Alloa, St Mirren, and Sunderland. He succeeded Paul Heckingbottom and last season led Hibs to a first third-place finish in 16 years as well as taking the club to the Scottish Cup final and last four of the League Cup .

The 45-year-old departs having taken charge of 73 matches and had a contract running until summer 2024.

Hibs face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final a week on Sunday, with league matches against St Mirren and Dundee beforehand.

