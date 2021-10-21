Jack Ross reveals double Hibs injury blow but key player set to return for Aberdeen trip

Kyle Magennis will be sidelined for a while longer with a 'troublesome groin injury'

Defender and vice-captain Paul McGinn is available for selection again after missing last week’s 3-0 defeat by Dundee United but Kyle Magennis and Daniel Mackay will be out of action for the next few weeks at the very least.

"Kyle is still unavailable along with the longer-term absentees [Christian Doidge, Melker Hallberg, and Sean Mackie],” Ross revealed.

“Dan Mackay also; he suffered quite a nasty ankle injury in training a couple of weeks ago so he’ll be out for the foreseeable future as well.

"I don’t think luck has been too kind to us in terms of injuries recently. We’ve not spoken a lot about it but it’s definitely hampered some areas of the pitch and being able to freshen things up.”

Ross is hopeful that Magennis won’t be sidelined for much longer but conceded that it could be three or four games before the 23-year-old returns to action.

“We’re unsure at the moment how long Kyle will be out. He’s got a troublesome groin injury and we are trying to take stock of it before deciding on the best course of action to take.

"I would hope that one way or another, by the time we emerge from the next international break, he’d be available.

"That’s a little bit away now but it’s only three or four games until we get there.

“He’s been a miss for us and it’s disappointing for him as well but hopefully he’ll be back by then.”

