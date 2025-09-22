The former Hibs boss has reacted after watching his former side go down at Rangers.

Jack Ross says European exertions may have left David Gray still seeking a key Hibs factor as the domestic scene takes full focus.

The Easter Road side impressed on their continental excursions against Midljyland, Partizan Belgrade and Legia Warsaw before their Conference League play-off exit against the latter. Domestically there have been some early season teething issues, with one win and three draws from four Premiership matches, losing 2-0 to an under-fire Rangers side in a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

Ex-boss Ross was on punditry duty for Premier Sports on Saturday at Ibrox as goals from Nico Raskin and Bojan Miovski put Hibs out the cup. He believes that with rotation amid a packed schedule necessary, Gray is still looking for what his out and out strongest XI is. That said, the fact that disappointment resides from a defeat at Rangers shows to their former manager all about Easter Road progress, having finished third last season.

Jack Ross on Hibs vs Rangers

Ross said: “We spoke at half-time about him probably being relatively happy at half-time because they created the best opportunity and had limited the Rangers to very few. The bit that I think the disappointment comes from is, not just losing the game, but the second-half performance. They probably didn't lay a glove on the Rangers in that period.

“Russell will point to the Rangers being good. David will probably point to his team being a little bit off it. The bit that maybe they're still searching for is that they've got real strength and depth within that squad now and the European games probably force you into changes in rotation. Sometimes you like frequency of selection.

“It makes your job easier as a manager and it also builds the relationships that Alan's spoken about for Rangers, so maybe they're still searching a little bit for that this season. Overall, he's got them in a good place. His record over the last seven to eight months now has been terrific. I think it probably gives you an indication about where they are at, that they're so disappointed that they've came here and I suppose they are out a little bit more meekly than they would like.”

Michael Stewart on Hibs defeat vs Rangers

Former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart was on co-commentary duty for the game in Govan. He said of the Hibs display: “Raphael Sallinger has done well, a big talking point for Hibs in terms of the goalkeeping position. The Austrian has come in and done well.

“That’s an important one for Hibs (Falkirk), they need to try and get things back on track. They have dropped too many points at home, dropped too many points that they will feel they sould have had on the board in the league. Out the Premier Sports Cup now, they need to get the league campaign up and running now.”

Gray said: “It's hugely frustrating because we are out of the cup. I said at the beginning that we needed to be at our best to make sure we gave ourselves the best chance of progressing and unfortunately, we weren’t. There were too many of us who weren’t at it and not quite at the levels that we set ourselves.”