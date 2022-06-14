Reports emerged on Tuesday morning suggesting that the Capital club were eyeing a move for the 21-year-old.

The forward is yet to feature for Benfica’s first team but was called up to train with the senior squad by former manager Bruno Lage and is under contract at the

Estádio da Luz until summer 2024.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He contributed four goals and one assist in 24 appearances in the Liga Portugal 2 last season as Benfica B finished fifth, getting on the scoresheet in his last two games as he netted the opener in a 3-2 win at Porto and scored in a 2-1 defeat by Feirense.

Tavares is on the radar of several teams including Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles but reports in the player’s homeland suggest a move to Scotland looks most likely.

He tends to play on the left of a front three, but has also operated as a left and right-sided midfielder, and occasionally as a centre-forward.

Hibs are hopeful of concluding a deal for Benfica forward Jair Tavares

He was part of the Benfica squad that reached the 2019/20 UEFA Youth League final.

Football runs in his family – elder brothers Cláudio and Miguel play for lower-league outfit União de Santarém, while cousin Renato Sanches plays for Lille in France and the Portugal national team.

Hibs have already made six signings this summer.