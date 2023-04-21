Jamie McAllister wants to give Hibs fans something to sing about at St Johnstone
Hibs assistant manager Jamie McAllister insists the players have to reward the supporters against St Johnstone for their backing in last weekend’s derby victory over Hearts.
More than 3,000 Hibees are expected at McDiarmid Park as the race for the top six goes to the wire, with the Easter Road side needing to at least match Livingston’s result to ensure they are in the top half of the cinch Premiership come 5pm on Saturday.
McAllister is keen for Hibs to get the three points but has stressed the importance of matching the display against his former employers against the currently managerless Saints.
“We need to replicate the attitude, application, and quality we showed against Hearts, alongside the hunger to go and win the game,” he explained. “We need to have that intent to win the game, play on the front foot, be aggressive, and show our quality. Against Hearts we played at the right times and went long at the right times; there was good decision-making. We have to show a real intensity and desire to win every ball and to score goals.
“The 3,000 fans will carry a huge voice like they did against Hearts. That feeling after the game, and then when ‘Sunshine On Leith’ came on at the end was just incredible. We have to take that, and use that, and give the fans something to sing about at St Johnstone. Over 3,000 is a great support and we’ve got to do all we can to win the game. We’re in a good position and it’s in our hands.”