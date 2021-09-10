Jamie McGrath: St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin on 'frustration' of Hibs bid and contract plans for midfielder

Jamie McGrath was a deadline day target for Hibs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The cinch Premiership league leaders missed out on strengthening their side with the Buddies star.

McGrath has impressed since joining St Mirren from Dundalk, emerging as a fine midfield presence.

Hibs left it until very late to try and get a deal done for the Republic of Ireland international.

“It is frustrating when clubs leave it to the last hour to force a move through," Goodwin said. “I don’t blame Hibs or any other club who came in with a last-minute offer.

"We are in a good position where we didn’t have to accept the offers that came in for Jamie. He’s committed as ever and his stock is only rising.”

McGrath is out of contract at the end of the season and Goodwin confirmed St Mirren will put “an offer on the table” but he’s aware of the difficulty of keeping him at the club.

“We’re not stupid, we realise we don’t have the finances available to us that the likes of Hibs and some of the other teams down south have," he said.

"For the time being, myself, the staff, the players and the supporters here will enjoy the benefit of having him here.

“It’s too early to call at this moment as anything can happen between now and January. We want to give ourselves the best chance of winning games and we will decide on that when it comes to January.”

