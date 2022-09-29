Jim Goodwin asked about SFA charge over 'cheating' Ryan Porteous allegation

Goodwin faces Scottish Football Association charges of offensive comments and not acting in football's best interests in an October 6 hearing after claiming Porteous engineered a penalty.

The Irishman said at Aberdeen’s press conference today: "I don't like swerving questions, I always try and give you an honest answer but on this occasion I'm afraid I am limited to what I can say.

"Let's just see what the outcome is and I will quite happily answer any questions after that."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin faces an SFA hearing on October 6. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs officials are believed to have communicated their displeasure at the remarks made by the Dons boss as he gave his view on the penalty awarded to Hibs shortly before half-time.

Goodwin accused Porteous of ‘blatant cheating’ to win the spot-kick, saying: “I don’t know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff.

“We showed our players a number of instances when Porteous has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he’s good at it and he’s clever.

"But it’s blatant cheating as far as I’m concerned and it’s cost my team points. We’re telling our players to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don’t touch him as he will go over.

Advertisement Hide Ad