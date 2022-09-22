Jim Goodwin charged by Scottish FA after Aberdeen boss accused Hibs' Ryan Porteous of 'cheating'

The Pittodrie boss launched an astonishing attack on the Scotland defender, accusing him of ‘blatant cheating’ and revealing he had told his players to be wary of the 23-year-old at set-pieces.

Porteous won Hibs a penalty on the stroke of half-time after referee David Dickinson penalised visiting defender Liam Scales for fouling his opposite number in the box as the pair contested a corner kick.

Speaking afterwards Goodwin said: “I don’t know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff.

“We’re telling our players in midweek to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don’t touch him as he will go over.

“We showed our players a number of instances when he has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he’s good at it and he’s clever.

“Not for me. It is blatant cheating as far as I’m concerned. It has cost my team points.

"I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately just before half-time he was sucked in hook, line and sinker. Bought it.

Jim Goodwin has been charged by the Scottish FA

“I told Porteous to his face after the game what I thought of him. I don’t care what he reads in the paper on Sunday and Monday.

"He knows. He’s laughing about it. He celebrates winning penalty kicks like he’s scored a goal.”

Hibs chiefs reacted by demanding answers from their Aberdeen counterparts but Goodwin now faces a date with the Hampden beaks, accused of breaking rule 73, which concerns ‘comment(s) of a discriminatory or offensive nature based on, but not limited to, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability, or that endorse or encourage foul play or violent Conduct or are otherwise offensive’ and rule 77, which deals with clubs, players, and officials acting ‘in the best interests of Association Football’.