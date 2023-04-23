Jimmy Jeggo red card: Hibs launch appeal over midfielder's controversial sending-off
Hibs have confirmed they have appealed the red card shown to Jimmy Jeggo during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on Saturday.
The Australian midfielder received his marching orders early in the second half from referee Craig Napier after stretching to win a loose ball ahead of Saints counterpart Connor McLennan.
A statement from the Easter Road side read: “We can confirm that we have appealed Jimmy Jeggo’s red card in our draw with St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership. Jeggo was sent off at the start of the second half for a low challenge on Connor McLennan.
“Following an extensive review of the footage from different angles, the competitive nature of the game, and knowing Jeggo won the ball first, the club has submitted an appeal to the SFA.
"We will provide a further update when we have been notified of the outcome of the appeal. If the red card is upheld, it means that Jeggo will serve a two-match suspension.”
Speaking after the game, manager Lee Johnson branded the decision to send Jeggo off ‘horrendous’, saying: “I’ve had it up to here with these decisions. I can’t believe it. I’m shocked. The system is absolutely broken, and needs to be fixed. It’s broken if that’s a sending-off."
The Hibs boss also questioned why the official hadn’t been advised to have another look at the incident on the VAR screen, adding: “It was a really poor performance from the official, as bad as I’ve seen.”
Should Hibs be unsuccessful in appealing the decision, Jeggo will miss the first two post-split matches, with the remaining cinch Premiership fixtures to be announced on Monday April 24.