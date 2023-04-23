The Australian midfielder received his marching orders early in the second half from referee Craig Napier after stretching to win a loose ball ahead of Saints counterpart Connor McLennan.

A statement from the Easter Road side read: “We can confirm that we have appealed Jimmy Jeggo’s red card in our draw with St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership. Jeggo was sent off at the start of the second half for a low challenge on Connor McLennan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following an extensive review of the footage from different angles, the competitive nature of the game, and knowing Jeggo won the ball first, the club has submitted an appeal to the SFA.

Hibs midfielder Jimmy Jeggo questions the red card decision against St Johnstone

"We will provide a further update when we have been notified of the outcome of the appeal. If the red card is upheld, it means that Jeggo will serve a two-match suspension.”

Speaking after the game, manager Lee Johnson branded the decision to send Jeggo off ‘horrendous’, saying: “I’ve had it up to here with these decisions. I can’t believe it. I’m shocked. The system is absolutely broken, and needs to be fixed. It’s broken if that’s a sending-off."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hibs boss also questioned why the official hadn’t been advised to have another look at the incident on the VAR screen, adding: “It was a really poor performance from the official, as bad as I’ve seen.”