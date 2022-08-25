Joaquín Sosa opens up on Hibs interest as defender explains CSKA Moscow U-turn and Bologna move

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports in the player’s homeland heavily linked the 20-year-old Nacional centre-back, who was on loan with Liverpool Montevideo, with a move to Easter Road last month before CSKA Moscow appeared to be favourites for his signature but when that move fell through, he made the switch to Emilia-Romagna for his first crack at European football.

Speaking to the ‘Último al arco’ programme on Uruguayan radio station Sport890, Sosa explained the series of events that led to him moving to Italy.

“It was all very strange. This transfer window had been very quiet because clubs were more focused on trying to sell before buying, and we saw that in Europe from day one,” he said.

"First, the possibility of joining Hibs came up but once that proposal was on the table, CSKA Moscow came in."

Uruguayan media reported that Hibs had effectively cooled their interest and talks with the Russian side progressed to the extent that a move looked likely. However, economic sanctions against Russia muddied the arrangement and when CSKA tabled a revised proposal, Nacional rejected the new terms.

Sosa continued: “Liverpool never pressured me, they always respected me no matter how much they wanted to keep me.

"Jorge Bava [Liverpool head coach] told me that, in his opinion, Scottish football wasn’t a good option for me, but I explained to him the positive of being in Europe, and close to England.”

Joaquín Sosa, right, in action for previous loan club Rentistas against João Rojas of Sao Paulo