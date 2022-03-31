The 29-year-old signed a new deal tying him to the Easter Road side until the summer of 2025 and told HibsTV why he made the decision to sign his second contract extension since arriving from Rotherham United in 2019.

Although he took time to settle in and adjust to the Scottish game, the boyhood Birmingham fan has become one of Hibs’ most consistent performers in the middle of the park. His absence through injury left the team light in midfield and his influence was sorely missed at times.

Expressing his excitement at renewing his time in the Capital, Newell said: “The gaffer pulled me in a few weeks ago and said he wanted to extend my stay here.

Joe Newell has extended his Hibs stay

"I’ve loved it since I’ve been here – that’s why I signed the new contract last season, so to get that call, for the manager to want me to extend it even further, was really nice.”

It isn’t just about minutes on the pitch for Newell, who is closing in on 100 games in green and white. Life away from football plays a role too.

Luckily for Hibs, the classy midfielder didn’t take long to decide that his future lay in Edinburgh.

“Enjoying your life on the whole is the main thing and I wanted to make sure it was right for me and my partner,” he continued.

"As soon as we knew we were happy to stay here for a bit longer, the next thing was where I saw the club going, and the club is going in a direction that I want to be involved in.

"Since I first came in, it has come on leaps and bounds in every way. You look at the success we’ve had on the pitch, the way the club has moved forward. We’ve got new ownership, new management, a new style of playing, new players, the academy and how that’s growing and moving forward.

"The whole feeling around the club was a massive reason in why I wanted to stay.”

