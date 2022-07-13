Joe Newell reacts to Hibs left-back role as midfielder admits he was unaware of Lee Johnson's plan

The Easter Road boss had hinted that he could utilise the 29-year-old in defence when he spoke after the 5-0 victory over Clyde.

"I was considering playing Joe at left-back in a couple of these games just to have a look.

"He's another good player who you want to try and have in your starting XI and that's the good thing: when you've got 16, 17 good players who you want to start, it means they're doing something right."

Newell moved to the back four to replace starting left-back Lewis Stevenson who made way for midfielder Nohan Kenneh for the final quarter-hour of the match.

"The gaffer didn't tell me about that, I didn't know until someone sent me the article at the weekend,” Newell said afterwards.

"Listen, I see myself as a midfielder but I'll play anywhere.

Joe Newell admitted his stint at left-back came as a surprise

"I've played left-back loads of times before, I've played wingback, and obviously I filled in at left-back the last 15 minutes tonight.