A famous Hibs win has had a hat tipped to it by the Aston Villa and Scotland hero.

John McGinn has provided a nod back to days at Hibs as he celebrates a big landmark.

The midfielder joined Hibs from St Mirren way back in 2015 and made himself a hero before leaving in a seven-figure deal for Aston Villa. He helped the club get back into the Premiership and won the Scottish Cup, now a fully-fledged Scotland national team hero and Villa captain.

In a draw with Liverpool earlier this week, McGinn celebrated his 500th club game as a pro. One of the images shared was from his time at Hibs, during the 17/18 season when the Hibees travelled to Rangers and won 3-2 at Ibrox. Simon Murray’s leveller, a Vykintas Slivka shot and a James Tavernier own goal sealed the famous win.

Now taking to social media with fond memories of time at each of his former clubs and teams he currently represents, McGinn said: “500 career club appearances! Here’s to 500 more.”

Aston Villa also celebrated the achievement with a nod to Hibs, putting the club crest on their graphic to congratulate McGinn via X. Speaking earlier this week, the midfielder joked he felt in the wrong era of football when he sees what some Villa teammates are kitting themselves out with.

He told TNT Sport: "I'm getting worse! I've stopped the shorts as much, though I do love a t-shirt and shorts. I used to get pelters but now I get battered even more. It is too much. Everyday is a fashion shoot. It's not even the new lads, it's everyone in general, the way football is going.

"Designer tracksuits, big posh trainers, jackets. We've got a few fashion gurus who all love their style but I look like a painter everyday. They all laugh at me and I don't care. I'm just like, 'So what lads?'.

“When we go on the Christmas do or we have a night out and I have a wee bit more of a bash, they are all surprised. Where as if I did that everyday, they would just be like 'same old'. So I won't change in that sense and I think the way football is going I'm in the wrong era."