John McGinn: I miss Hibs massively and talk about them all the time

Former Hibs star John McGinn has admitted he misses the club “massively”.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Hibs’ clash with Celtic, the midfeilder revealed that he talks about the club all the time at his current team Aston Villa much to the annoyance of his colleagues.

McGinn was sold to the Championship side this season after three seasons and more than 130 appearances.

The 24-year-old became a club legend, helping the side to Scottish Cup success, promotion to the Premiership and into Europe.

“It’s nice to come back and see a few new faces, well especially the old faces that I’ve missed,” McGinn said. “It’s a place that is special in my heart and it’s good to be back.

“The Villa boys will not be shy in telling me that I talk about Hibs all the time. I loved my time here, it was a special three seasons so I have a lot to be thankful for from my time here.

“I’m hoping today that they get a positive result and as I say I do miss it and glad to be back.”

