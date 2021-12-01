Josh Campbell 'over the moon' to have signed new Hibs deal as he outlines next steps

Josh Campbell hasn't looked back since starting against Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden

The combative midfielder extended his stay with the Capital club until the summer of 2025 following three consecutive starts for Jack Ross’ side and couldn't hide his delight at finally putting pen to paper.

“It’s been going on for the last week or so but I’m over the moon, absolutely delighted to get it done,” he told HibsTV.

"I’m trying to play with a smile on my face and enjoy it as much as possible. I wasn’t in the team before but I just got my head down, worked hard, and the gaffer gave me a chance – and I think I've taken it.”

Campbell has only just reached double figures in terms of appearances for the Hibs first team but will almost certainly make his eleventh outing tonight when Rangers come calling. Having been at Hibs for more than a decade he is only too aware of what it takes to hold down a place in the starting XI.

"I’ve been working so hard – I’ve been here for 11 years so I know how hard it is to get into the team. I’ve managed to do that but now it’s about keeping on working hard and keeping doing what I'm doing.”

Campbell also paid tribute to his team-mates and coaching staff for helping him kick on after forcing his way into first-team reckoning.

"I’ve always believed in myself but having the players around me in the first team, and the gaffer backing me and telling me not to worry about mistakes helps in terms of being able to go out and play with confidence.”

As well as Jack Ross, assistant boss John Potter and first-team coach David Gray have also helped Campbell come on leaps and bounds but the 21-year-old is keen to emulate other youngsters when it comes to holding down a first-team berth.

"You look at Ryan Porteous, Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet, and the way they’ve performed under the gaffer, and I just want to follow in their footsteps.

"The gaffer and Ben [Kensell] are trying to build something here and that, along with the players who have already signed new deals, really made me want to stay.”

Campbell is enjoying being part of a close-knit first-team squad that blends experience with youth.

"Paul Hanlon, Porteous, Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson have been here for a long time – but the new boys have all bonded really quickly as well. It’s a great team to play in and to train with,” he added.

Campbell was one of five academy graduates to start against St Johnstone in the 2-1 win at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, with two more on the bench, and the midfielder believes the next batch of youngsters to make the step up can’t be far away.

"I think it's down to Eddie May in the academy – me, Porteous, Jamie Gullan all came through under him – and the work behind the doors at Hibs is going really well,” he continued.

"The facilities we’ve got at HTC are brilliant, the coaching staff and sport scientists are brilliant, and you have everything you need.”

