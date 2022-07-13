The 20-year-old, who made 78 appearances for the Easter Road side across two seasons, has signed a four-year deal with the Venetian side and will continue his career in Italy.
Writing on Instagram, the Scotland Under-21 internationalist said: “I thought when the time came to do something like this, it would be easier to say what I wanted to say.
"The truth is there are too many people I owe a debt of gratitude to, and too many people who I’ll miss at Hibs, past and present, to list.
"From the day I arrived at the club everyone has been brilliant with me and my family. I’ve been very lucky to work with the managers, staff and team-mates that I have. Especially the senior players. They’ve made me a better player and a better person.
"I also want to thank the supporters. It was strange making my breakthrough in the closed-door season but I still got loads of supportive messages that meant a lot at a time when your confidence can be a bit up and down as a young player.
"This club will always mean a lot to me and I’m looking forward to cheering the boys on whenever I can. I have no doubt they’ll have a great season.”
Doig is set to join his new team-mates for pre-season and could be involved when Verona take on neighbours Virtus Verona in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.