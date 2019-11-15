Hibs' Florian Kamberi misses out on Albania debut due to paperwork issues and ankle niggle
Forward could return to East Mains early to rejoin club team-mates
Florian Kamberi missed out on his Albania debut on Thursday night and could rejoin Hibs earlier than anticipated.
The 24-year-old was expected to make his debut for the Eagles either against Andorra or against France on Sunday, but a combination of Switzerland - the country of his birth and the nation he represented at under-21 level - not completing the required paperwork in time and a slight ankle injury meant he had to sit out Albania's 2-2 draw with Andorra.
Kamberi's ankle injury isn't believed to be serious, but with important matches coming up for the Capital club plus the impending arrival of Jack Ross as the club's new head coach, neither Hibs or the player want to take any chances with his fitness. He could return to Edinburgh for training on Monday morning rather than being involved against the French, with neither player or club keen to exacerbate his injury.
Hibs' next match is against Motherwell on Saturday, November 23 in the Ladbrokes Premiership.