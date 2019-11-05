Hibs manager latest: Odds-on favourite emerges to replace Paul Heckingbottom as John Hughes tipped to return

Jack Ross has emerged as the odds-on favourite to replace Paul Heckingbottom as Hibs boss.

The former St Mirren and Sunderland boss was one of the first names touted by media, fans and bookies to succeed the Englishman.

Hibs confirmed the sacking of Heckingbottom at 5.53pm on Monday evening, however his departure had already come common knowledge before then.

Jack Ross is the favourite to be the new Hibs manager. Picture: SNS

It ended a 33-game, eight-and-a-month spell in charge.

Bookmakers McBookie have Ross as 4/6 favourite following his own departure after an unsuccessful time in charge at Sunderland.

The former Hearts coach has a strong reputation in Scotland after leading St Mirren into the Premiership playing positive, attacking football.

Ex-Hibs ace Paul Kane supported the club's decision to sack Heckingbottom, noting the club had went backwards since he replaced Neil Lennon.

John Hughes has been tipped to succeed Paul Heckingbottom as Hibs boss. Picture: SNS

He told the Scottish Sun: "Paul Heckingbottom had to go, it’s as simple as that. The fans were starting to stay away in big numbers.

“Hibs supporters never really had a connection with him like they had with Neil Lennon, and they had become disillusioned with his tactics."

Kane backed former Easter Road manager John Hughes to be the man to take the club forward.

“For me, we need a manager that knows Hibernian, someone who knows the type of football supporters want to see," he said.

“I know he’s a good pal of mine, but I’d go for John Hughes. There’s definitely a big connection between the fans and Yogi.

“He’s been manager here before, and apart from Raith, his track record as a boss is impressive. Yogi won the Cup for Inverness, got them into Europe and also reached a League Cup final.