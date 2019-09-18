Hibs near sell-out for Edinburgh derby clash with Hearts

Have your say

Hibs are nearing a home sell-out for the Edinburgh derby clash with Hearts.

Fewer than 300 seats remain in no-executive areas at Easter Road for Sunday's fixture between the underperforming capital rivals.

Fans of both sides were curious to see how tickets sales would go for the match on Sky Sports due to the current position of both clubs.

Hibs sit ninth after the 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock, while Hearts are propping up the Ladbrokes Premiership having not won in the league since March with fans protesting against manager Craig Levein.

However, both sets of supporters have rallied with the game close to a sell-out.

As of yesterday, Hearts also had fewer than 300 briefs left in their away allocation.

The first derby of last season at Easter Road attracted 20,200 fans, the highest attendance of the season for the fixture.

