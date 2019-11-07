Next Hibs manager: Ex-Leeds boss Neil Redfearn emerges as candidate but Jack Ross is still heavy favourite

Neil Redfearn has also managed Liverpool Women as well as Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Hibs job as the club whittle down their shortlist, the Evening News has learned.

The 54-year-old Englishman has admirers within the Easter Road hierarchy and is available after leaving his role as Newcastle United youth coach earlier this week.

Hibs, who currently sit tenth in the Ladbrokes Premiership, are searching for a new manager after relieving head coach Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Robbie Stockdale of their duties on Monday.

Redfearn was in charge at Elland Road between 2014-15 when the club was owned by Massimo Cellino. He joined Rotherham United in October 2015, but was dismissed by the Millers with them lying 22nd in the Championship. He then moved to Doncaster Rovers Belles - where he won the FA WSL 2 title - before joining Liverpool Women for a three-month spell in which he only presided for one game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redfearn's most recent position was with Newcastle's Under-23s, but the Dewsbury-born coach left the Magpies this week after a reported fall-out with fellow coach Liam Bramley. Redfearn is said to have been highly-regarded within the Newcastle youth squads.

The former midfielder has also been linked with the Barnsley job, which is open after last month's departure of Daniel Stendel. Redfearn spent seven successful years as a player with the Tykes.

Jack Ross, however, remains the heavy favourite to become Hibs' next manager. The odds on the former Sunderland and St Mirren boss shortened again overnight to 1/5. Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson, former Easter Road bosses Alan Stubbs and John Hughes and German coach Stendel have all been linked with the post. Hibs are also understood to be open to a manager from overseas.