Scunthorpe 'accept two bids' for Hibs-linked midfielder Funso Ojo

Scunthorpe United have reportedly accepted two bids for midfielder Funso Ojo, who was linked with Hibs earlier this summer.

Ojo only reported back for training this week following a contract dispute with the club in the wake of Hibs' interest, according to reports from BBC Humberside.

A deal taking the Belgian midfielder to Easter Road looked close to being completed, as a result of a relegation clause in the former PSV Eindhoven player's Glanford Park contract.

However, Scunthorpe disputed the move, prompting the player's agent Menno Groenvald to publicly voice his "disappointment" that the prospective deal had fallen through, and accuse the club of blocking Ojo's exit.

However, The Iron chairman Peter Swann hit back at Groenvald, insisting the player would not be leaving and demanding the 27-year-old return to pre-season training.

It is not yet known which clubs have submitted offers for Ojo. Derby County were linked with the Antwerp-born player in January but signed Scotland international Graeme Shinnie following the expiry of his Aberdeen contract.

Nottingham Forest were also credited with an interest during the January transfer window but the link was dismissed by then Scunthorpe boss Stuart McCall.

Hibs are in the market for a defensive midfielder, having allowed Marvin Bartley and Mark Milligan to depart the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Bartley signed for the Capital club's Scottish Premiership rivals Livingston while Australian international captain Milligan joined Southend United with a long-term view to taking up a player/coach role at the Shrimpers next summer.