When Hearts and Hibs will play their Betfred Cup semi-final matches

Hibs are set for a Saturday evening clash with Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi-final with Hearts facing Rangers the following day.

The ties will take place on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 of November.

The proposed dates for the last-four fixtures, following discussions between the clubs, the SPFL, police and BT Sport, who will be showing both matches, was revealed by the Scottish Sun.

The Evening News understand that it is the case, with Hibs v Celtic set for a kick-off after 5pm and Hearts v Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Usually the Saturday fixture is an early kick-off, albeit last season brought controversy over the semi-finals.

With Celtic and Rangers taking part in Europe the Thursday prior it meant both matches had to be played on the Sunday. It was first proposed that Hearts v Celtic and Aberdeen v Rangers would both take place at Hampden Park.

After much deliberation the Hearts v Celtic clash was moved to BT Murrayfield.

To reach this season's semi-final stage, Hearts and Hibs saw off Aberdeen and Kilmarnock on penalties respectively.

