The latest round of results in the Scottish Premiership have solidified Hearts' position towards the top of the table while Hibs begin to look more precarious further down. The Jambos secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Dundee in the midst of Storm Isha on Tuesday night while the Hibees were subjected to a 3-0 defeat to Rangers at Easter Road.

Steven Naismith's side are now eight points clear of Kilmarnock in fourth place and look to be in a commanding position ahead of the split. Nick Montgomery's side, on the other hand, will have their work cut out for them as they fight to stave off the likes of Aberdeen and Dundee who are closing in on taking the final spot in the top half of the table.

Ahead of the next round of Premiership fixtures, with the Jambos welcoming Aberdeen to Tynecastle and Hibs heading through to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, here is where bet365 have predicted the Edinburgh clubs and their Premiership rivals to finish...

12. Livingston David Martindale's Livingston are on odds of 1/6 to suffer relegation to the Championship

11. St Johnstone The McDiarmid Park side are on odds of 8/1 to finish last. Craig Levein's side currently sit tenth with just four wins this season.