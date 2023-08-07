Lee Johnson answers whether Christian Doidge will still be a Hibs player after transfer window shuts

The Easter Road side lost the contest 3-2 after Alex Grieve’s late header meant Hibs’ second-half fightback counted for nought. The crowd responded by jeering the players at full-time, though one player who deserved to be applauded for his performance was Doidge.

The towering Englishman set up Adam Le Fondre to reduce the deficit before equalising himself in the 82nd minute. It’s his second goal in as many games after netting in the 6-1 victory over Inter Club d'Escaldes in the second round of Europa Conference League qualifying.

The 30-year-old spent almost the entirety of last season on loan at Kilmarnock and there were doubts coming into this campaign as to whether he’d be soon moving on, especially after Hibs signed Le Fondre and spent a high six-figure transfer fee to recruit Dutch striker Dylan Vente.

Christian Doidge pictured in pre-season training for Hibs after returning from a loan spell at Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS

But Johnson believes there is still a place for Doidge in the squad, even though he may find it difficult to solidify a place in the starting XI.

“I do,” said the manager when asked if he expected Doidge to still be a Hibs player beyond the end of the window. “We have had very honest conversations all the way through. I feel like he’s been very strong in wanting to stay and that’s his prerogative.

“I’ve always been clear with him that we want the best for him and there will be opportunity for game time. It may not be guaranteed starter every week but that depends on performances.”

Aside from his goal and assist, Doidge impressed in the second half against St Mirren as Hibs hauled themselves back into a game that looked lost during a dreadful first-half performance which saw Mark O’Hara and Toyosi Olusanya net for the visitors.

Hibs decided to abandon plans of trying to play their way through Stephen Robinson’s men and resorted to knocking it long. Doidge became the focal point and thrived as a result of the tactical shift, further illustrating he still has a part to play in this squad as a Plan B option at the very least.

"I had to take decisions off the lads. The philosophy sometimes goes to pot if individuals aren't at it,” said Johnson. “I felt the best way was to become more compact and go more direct, and Christian then becomes the main focal point. He was dangerous.

“We went for it with the people we had on the pitch, we put Elie [Youan] at wing-back. I heard the groans when we took Martin Boyle off but anybody with any sense understands why, given his scenario of minutes.