Ukrainian forward Mykola Kukharevych has had two goals disallowed in as many games and is yet to open his account for the Capital club, while fellow summer signing Élie Youan is also yet to break his duck.

No Hibs striker has netted in the league so far this season with midfielder Josh Campbell and winger Martin Boyle netting four each, centre-back Ryan Porteous two, and midfielders Nohan Kenneh and Joe Newell adding one apiece.

Asked if there were concerns at his side’s profligacy in front of goal, Johnson insisted he would be more worried if chances weren’t being created at all.

"You've got to be in there to miss them but I've got Pep Guardiola's line from 'All or Nothing: Manchester City' in my head, when he's shouting at his players, 'strikers have to score goals',” he said after the midweek defeat at Tannadice.

"We've had a lot of very good chances this year, and I think our expected goals would be a lot higher than our actual goals.

"In the end, as a finisher, you find your level. If you’re a brilliant player but don't score goals, you end up playing at a lower level.

"If it’s a bad performance with one great finish, you come out with a point. A good performance and no finishes, you get beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Johnson came up against Pep Guardiola when Manchester City and Bristol City met in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018

"I thought Harry McKirdy was bright when he came on and Myko was excellent at occupying their backline.”

One player, albeit not a striker, who might be able to contribute in front of goal is Kyle Magennis.

He made a late substitute appearance against United and Johnson admitted he toyed with bringing him on earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got a bit of stick for not putting Kyle on earlier, but my thinking was that Josh has scored four or five this season and I wanted as many goalscorers on the pitch as possible,” he explained.