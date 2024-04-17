Lee Johnson was sacked by Hibs following a poor start to the league campaign.

Kevin Thomson says Hibs are still toiling from the remnants of the Lee Johnson era as boss Nick Montgomery comes under pressure.

The former midfielder has been reacting after the Easter Road missed out on top six football. A 1-1 draw at Motherwell put a pin in their hopes and has raised questions over the direction of travel in Leith.

Bill Foley’s investment in the club is nigh but all this season has left is a fight for a best of the rest in the bottom half. Trips to St Johnstone and Ross County will be followed by home clashes with Aberdeen and Motherwell, before the season ends away at Livingston.

Speaking to BBC’S Scottish football podcast, Thomson says the back four problem has not been addressed, and that one star could have made the difference as effects from Lee Johnson’s just over a year-long tenure remain. He explained: “The harsh reality is it’s a real disappointment for Hibs. I have watched them a few times this year and a lot of my mates go every week. There’s a hangover a wee bit that’s carried on from Lee Johnson.

“I think there was optimism and Monty was given the time, backing, brought in some good players in January. The Achilles heel has always been the back four and he has made big calls in leaving Lewis Stevenson out, Paul Hanlon.

“Nick’s made that call and you could argue for the experience that Paul Hanlon, especially at centre-back, has got and being captain of the football club is one that might have got them over the line. Nick has made that call and unfortunately you have to suffer the consequences.

