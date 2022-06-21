Lee Johnson has a lot to live up to as Hibs boss - Pat Nevin

The Easter Road squad have been getting acquainted with the new boss over recent days as the team have returned to pre-season action ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Johnson has been tasked with returning Hibs to the top end of the table after finishing a disappointing eighth last term following a best-of-the-rest finish the campaign before under Jack Ross.

Ross was replaced in December by Shaun Maloney, who was shown the exit door after only 19 games.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Johnson was appointed as Hibs manager last month. Picture: SNS

Nevin, while impressed by Johnson during his time in England, does wonder whether the new man is an upgrade on those he’s tasked with bettering.

“I was gutted when Jack Ross got sacked. That was bizarre. His win percentage was magnificent for a Hibs manager,” Nevin told BoyleSports.

"When Maloney came in, he wasn't given enough time, so I can't say whether he would have been good or not. I suspect he would have been decent in the long term.

"He worked with Roberto Martinez, who has been a friend of mine for many years. He rates Shaun very highly. He had him as a coach on his team with Belgium.

"So we can't tell how well he would have done, but when he left I was hoping they'd get Ross back, but they didn't do it. Both of them were upsetting and disappointing.

"If Lee comes in and does a great job then it's the right decision, but at the moment Lee has a lot to live up to.”

Message from the editor