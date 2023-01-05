The midfielder insists the manager’s comments after the 3-0 loss about moving on ten players in January did not come as a surprise. Johnson stayed out of the away dressing room at Tynecastle following the final whistle and told the media his squad has too many “average” players, adding that he would “rather get rid of ten and sign one that is high quality”.

Magennis has played down any suggestions that the comments could cause a split, insisting that everyone in the squad who Johnson wants to move on already knows where they stand.

He told Sky Sports: “I think it’s come out worse than what is was, about the ten players that need to go or whatever. But he has already had individual conversions with those players previous to the [Hearts] game. So everybody knew where they stood. They way it came out it looked like he has just said ten players need to go. But it is not like that.”

He added: “After every game, no matter if you win or you lose, the boys have a conversation in the changing room. It doesn’t mean boys are falling out. That’s just what happens in football. The form we have been in is not good enough. The staff can only do so much through the week. Ultimately it is us who are going out and getting beat in every game, so sometimes players have words after the game.

“All the players he’s spoken about who need to go, he’s had a conversations with them previously, so it is not as if it is a shock to any of the boys that he’s come out in the media and said that. It’s January, so it happens every year. Whether it is January or the summer, boys need to go.”

Johnson has insisted he retains the backing of his squad and the board following the derby defeat and his comments. The 41-year-old has urged supporters to “keep the faith”.