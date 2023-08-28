News you can trust since 1873
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has been sacked following most recent defeat to Livingstone

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:46 BST

Less than 24 hours after Sportsound’s Michael Stewart said “I think Lee Johnson is in trouble”, the Hibs manager was sacked. Hibs suffered a 3-2 Scottish Premiership defeat at the hands of Livingston and this proved to be one loss too many for the English manager who has now been forced to bid farewell to Easter Road.

It’s been a rollercoaster 15 months for Johnson, who has most recently overseen Hibs suffer an embarrassing loss in Andorra, only to come back to secure a 6-1 victory in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Johnson’s reign then saw defeats to St Mirren and Motherwell before the side bounced back to secure a 5-3 aggregate win over FC Luzern. A Viaplay Cup quarter-final place was then secured following a 2-1 win over Raith Rovers but two more losses at the hands of Aston Villa and Livingston sealed the 42-year-old’s fate.

During the Englishman’s 52 games in charge, Johnson oversaw 20 wins and 24 losses. However, where does that place him compared to his predecessors? Here are the win percentages of recent Hibs’ bosses dating back to the start of the Scottish Premiership era courtesy of @Fitbastats.

Win percentage: 6.67%

1. Franck Sauzee 2001

Win percentage: 6.67%

Win percentage: 20.69%

2. Terry Butcher 2013-2014

Win percentage: 20.69%

Win percentage: 24.49%

3. Colin Calderwood 2010-2011

Win percentage: 24.49%

Win percentage: 30.65%

4. Mixu Paatelainen 2008-2009

Win percentage: 30.65%

