The shellshocked Easter Road boss accused his team of timidity in their 6-1 defeat at Parkhead on Saturday and branded some of the goals conceded ‘Sunday park league’ standard – and expressed his hopes that some of his squad would look to emulate their superior opponents.

“You put a team out and you want them to produce their best when it matters most. When they don’t, you take them off or move them on, otherwise you go. That’s the nature of the beast. I want to go to sleep at night knowing our team and club is going to play in a way that has an identity that’s really matched with the fans.

"I look at the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, or Diazen Maeda, Reo Hatate and think, ‘you’re so dynamic, powerful, and athletic’. I’d be knocking on the door asking them what they do. What they eat for breakfast, how often they stretch, how many weights? That’s the standard the boys need to be at.

"I hope the result hurts them enough to implement improvement and change and in that sense if we get a lesson like that and we can use it – because we’ve lost three points and a bit of pride. It won’t define the season but what you take as lessons going forwards will.”

The Easter Road boss also accused some of his players of not showing themselves in the best possible light, adding: “When you’re a kid you want to play in places like this. When you’re playing on the park, you don’t have a bad game when you visualise Wembley, Celtic Park, Ibrox, Old Trafford, wherever.

"Where does that fear set in? What’s the worst that can happen? Make peace with the worst you can be then play your game and show yourself as a player. I need the players to show themselves in the best possible light as a player, and a club. We haven’t done that and it has to change.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson gestures from the sidelines during the 6-1 defeat by Celtic

"I’ll pick players who I truly believe have the psychological strength to bring their best when it matters. It stood out a mile who kept going, and who struggled.”