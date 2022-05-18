Lee Johnson wins race to be new Hibs manager with Jamie McAllister coming in as assistant

The former Sunderland boss is understood to be regarded by owner Ron Gordon as a safer bet than former Malmo manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, whose name had captured the imagination of many supporters.

McAllister, 44, was Johnson’s assistant at Sunderland and will also be his No 2 at Easter Road. An official announcement is expected in the next 48 hours.

Johnson, 40, impressed the club hierarchy throughout the interview process and is seen as less risky than Tomasson, who has limited knowledge of Scottish football.

Hibs are set to appoint former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson as their new manager. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Englishman has played in Scotland’s top flight in brief spells at Hearts and Kilmarnock. He was sacked by Sunderland in January and has also managed Bristol City, Barnsley and Oldham Athletic.

It is understood club chiefs believe Johnson has the attributes required to overhaul the squad and ensure the team are challenging for a European place next season.

After sacking two managers in the same season and finishing eighth in the Premiership, Gordon also wants stability and believes Johnson is committed to a long-term project.

While Tomasson, the former AC Milan striker who won over 100 caps for Denmark, would have been a more popular choice, the club are confident Johnson won’t take long to win the fans over.