Leigh Griffiths on the Hibs offer that never materialised

Celebrating the arrival of the prolific goalscorer, Dundee manager James McPake said the newly-promoted side had managed to fend off competition from their Easter Road rivals, and convinced the 31 year-old Scotland striker to see out this season at Dens Park.

But, Griffiths says there was nothing to suggest that a return to Leith was a realistic possibility.

“I heard about Hibs late but I never had a phone call from anybody there.

Former Hibs striker Leigh Griffiths completed a loan switch from Celtic to Dundee this week. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

“For me, if you want someone at the club, the manager picks up the phone. You want to be loved and even have a five-minute chat to say, ‘We want you here, we want you playing well to get you back in the fold’.

“James made that perfectly clear to me - so that was it, my mind was made up.”

