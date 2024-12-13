Intensity will be key as visitors look to turn supporters against struggling side

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs hope to harness the energy of a home crowd on their return to Easter Road tomorrow, as David Gray’s men look for long-suffering fans to back them in their bid to escape the Scottish Premiership drop zone. But rookie head coach Gray admits a high-intensity start will be needed to get punters ‘off their seats’ – and to avoid Ross County turning supporters against their hosts.

The former captain, asked about making their home ground an asset to the team, said: “Yeah, I think that's hugely important. I think any team, you always want to win your home games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I know how good it can be when you are playing well and winning games at home. It's a fantastic place to play, the crowd get right behind you. At the same time, it's up to us to put on the performance levels to make sure we do that, but the better your home record can be definitely stands you in good stead.”

Prompted on the ability of visiting teams to play on the nerves of Hibs supporters this season, capitalising on unease and anger to generate a negative atmosphere, Gray admitted: “Yeah, I think that's natural for any away team going to any venue. Take us for example, last week going to Celtic Park, we're exactly the same, there's just more of them!

“Celtic supporters, you know, if you can start the game and quieten the crowd, that definitely plays into your advantage. And I think that's the same with any team that go to big stadiums with large numbers in the crowd.

“The full focus and the mindset has to be about making it as positive as possible and starting the game as well as we can and playing with real intensity. Because that's what fans always crave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And they get a bit of a boost from that as well, that's what everybody wants to see. The more you can get them up off their seats and get them behind the team, it gives you a better chance of being successful.”

Despite losing 3-0 at Celtic Park last weekend, Hibs received a number of plaudits for their performance in a game where the visitors created multiple chances. On the back of a 3-0 away win over Motherwell, and despite being returned to 12th place by dint of results elsewhere, Gray’s men are building confidence.

Cautioning against anyone getting carried away, the gaffer said: “I think it's something you always need to guard against, complacency at any time. Because I think especially in this league, you see anybody can beat anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rightly so, the expectation will be us to go and win, especially at home. But we know exactly how the game's going to be, it'll be a real difficult game, they'll come with that game plan to try and frustrate us, trying to turn the crowd.

“So you need to have the mental strength, but also the game plan and awareness to make sure you do everything you possibly can. I think it's about remembering what we've done well so far this season, building on the last few performances.”

Hibs will be without Ukrainian striker Myko Kuharevich with a groin injury, although a scan has revealed good news, Gray explaining: “It won't be like three or four weeks, it'll hopefully just be a couple of weeks. It's not as serious as it could be, which is great.”