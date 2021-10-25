Lewis Stevenson insists Hibs have to get back to basics as he bemoans 'fine margins' against Aberdeen

Lewis Stevenson believes Hibs have to be better at the basics

Christian Ramirez volleyed the Dons into the lead on 27 minutes and although the visitors spent more time in the opposition box in the second half, they were unable to really test Joe Lewis in the Aberdeen goal.

Stevenson knows Hibs have to turn things around quickly, starting with the visit of Celtic on Wednesday night – a fixture that the defender feels is almost a free hit for the Capital club.

“Whenever you lose a football match it’s disappointing however the game’s gone, but I didn’t think there was a lot in the game – small margins again, but in both boxes I don’t think we were good enough,” the left-back said after the Aberdeen loss.

"We’ve had a tough run of fixtures but I think it probably shows how far we’ve come that losing three games in a row is the worst run we’ve had in a while.

"We’ve got a massive game on Wednesday [against Celtic] and it’s one one where we’ve almost got nothing to lose. We’ll give it everything we’ve got.”

Asked how Hibs can go about rectifying their worst run of games since the turn of the year, Stevenson believes the first step is perhaps the most simple.

“I think we just need to get back to the basics,” he offered. “We need to be hard to beat and then we’ll see where that takes us.”

Stevenson also gave an insight into the mood in the camp after the game, when he suggested that there had been some frank exchanges in the dressing room after the match.

"There were some home truths and some honest words said in the changing room and I think it was needed. Fine margins can change a lot of what you can do,” he explained.

"If we’d scored first against Aberdeen the result might have gone the other way. It was two teams that aren’t in great form and the game maybe showed that.”

