The pair were at Celtic together but didn’t feature together on the pitch, while Ewan is now at Hibs six years after his elder sibling wrote his name into folklore with the 2016 Scottish Cup-winning team.

Appearing on Graham Hunter’s ‘Big Interview’ podcast, the 26-year-old said: “I get nerves before games but the most nervous I get is when I watch Ewan play. When I’m watching him on the iPad on HibsTV I can’t speak to anybody. I don’t know how my dad feels, having to watch my wee brother first and then me after.

"But I have [a chemistry] with my younger brother. We had a few training sessions together in the first team at Celtic which was amazing.

"The only thing I want to do now is play with him in the same team. Hopefully for Scotland. That’s what he’s saying too, so fingers crossed for that.”

Scotland hopes

Speaking of the national team, the elder Henderson won 37 combined caps at age-grade level but is yet to receive a senior call-up.

"It would mean the world to me to play for Scotland. When you start playing football you dream about playing for your national team,” he explains.

Liam Henderson in action for Empoli during a Serie A matchwith Hellas Verona at Stadio Carlo Castellani last month

"It’s clear how I feel about Scotland but we are strong in midfield. The majority of players there are playing in the Premier League in England and then you’ve got the likes of Ryan Jack and Callum McGregor up here.

"I feel like I should at least be considered, mayor even have already made a few squads – but maybe I need to start scoring some more goals.

“There’s so much more I can improve in my game. I’m still relatively young, I’m still learning, and there’s a lot I can improve on.

"I’d love to play for Scotland and I hope Steve Clarke can come out and watch a few games. It would be amazing to come home and play at Hampden.”

Ewan Henderson has followed in his elder brother's footsteps by joining Hibs

Hibs connection

Ewan has been with Hibs since January and the oldest Henderson brother admits he has changed his tune on one particular subject.

"I hope Hibs win the cup again with my brother but before he went there, I didn’t want them to win it for another hundred years,” he admits.

"The connection I’ve got with Hibs is going to be there forever.”

Asked by Hunter about his role in the 2016 Scottish Cup final win, Henderson revealed he had spent all season honing his corners.

"Every Friday we did set-plays in training and I was hitting corners all the time – 30 corners every Friday for a year,” he recalls.

"Was it fate that it came down to those two corners? I couldn’t have placed them better with my hand.

"If it was once it might have been a fluke. Because it was two in the space of ten minutes, you can’t say it was a fluke.