News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Livingston v Hibs injury news as 5 out and 2 return

The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Hibs visit to Premiership rivals Livingston.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Dec 2023, 20:19 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 20:20 GMT

Hibs are back on their travels once again on Saturday afternoon as they head to the Tony Macaroni Arena to take on bottom of the table Livingston. Nick Montgomery's side are looking to bounce back from the midweek defeat at Celtic as a Hyun-gyu Oh brace and a goal apiece from Matt O'Riley and Luis Palma condemned Hibs to a 4-1 reverse against the reigning Premiership champions.

The trip to Livingston offers an opportunity to get back to winning ways and move into the European places if results elsewhere go their way and there will be one eye on how Hearts and St Mirren fare in their own fixtures. Montgomery has a number of big calls to make ahead of the game and there will be some notable absentees from the Hibs squad ahead of the game.

Obileye is close to a return but this weekend's game could come too soon.

1. DOUBT: Ayo Obileye (Livingston)

Obileye is close to a return but this weekend's game could come too soon.

Photo Sales
The defender has been ruled out but is expected to make a return in the near future.

2. OUT: Cristian Montano - Livingston

The defender has been ruled out but is expected to make a return in the near future. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
McKirdy is eyeing a return for Spring 2024 following significant heart surgery.

3. OUT: Harry McKirdy - Hibs

McKirdy is eyeing a return for Spring 2024 following significant heart surgery.

Photo Sales
Doyle-Hayes is continuing recovery from ankle injuries and is hopeful of a near return.

4. OUT: Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs

Doyle-Hayes is continuing recovery from ankle injuries and is hopeful of a near return.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsLivingston