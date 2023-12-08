Livingston v Hibs injury news as 5 out and 2 return

Hibs are back on their travels once again on Saturday afternoon as they head to the Tony Macaroni Arena to take on bottom of the table Livingston . Nick Montgomery's side are looking to bounce back from the midweek defeat at Celtic as a Hyun-gyu Oh brace and a goal apiece from Matt O'Riley and Luis Palma condemned Hibs to a 4-1 reverse against the reigning Premiership champions.

The trip to Livingston offers an opportunity to get back to winning ways and move into the European places if results elsewhere go their way and there will be one eye on how Hearts and St Mirren fare in their own fixtures. Montgomery has a number of big calls to make ahead of the game and there will be some notable absentees from the Hibs squad ahead of the game.