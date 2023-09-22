‘Looks quite bad’ - Devastating situation for former Hibs player
Kevin Nisbet spent 10 months on the sidelines with an injury at Easter Road and has suffered another setback after his summer move.
Former Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet has suffered yet another injury setback that could see him ruled out of crucial upcoming Scotland fixtures. The 26-year-old spent 10 months on the sidelines last season after rupturing his ACL while playing for Hibs. The star bounced back from that setback to net 10 goals in 21 appearances before joining Millwall for £2 million this summer.
The Scotsman has made a good start to life in London, scoring twice in the league this season, but limped off during his side's 3-0 win over Rotherham on Wednesday evening after slipping on the touchline and twisting his ankle.
Lions boss Gary Rowett admitted after the match that the injury “looks quite bad”, putting the former Hibs striker at risk of missing Scotland’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier in Seville on October 12 and the friendly against France in Lille five days later. Rowett said: “Nisbet I think – I’ve just watched it again down there – and there’s no one around him and he just almost turned his ankle.
"It looks quite bad but I don’t know until a couple of days [later and it] settles down. I’d imagine he’s going to be out for certainly the weekend and depending on scan results then we’ll see. It didn’t look great but again it’s impossible for me to say at this moment in time.”
The injury comes at a poor time for the star after his summer transfer and with Scotland on the verge of Euro 2024 qualification. The former Raith Rovers and Dunfermline front man was in the squad for the most recent Scotland camp which included the 3-0 win in Cyprus and the 3-1 defeat to England, but was an unused substitute in both of those clashes and remains on 10 appearances for the national side.