Maolida has played at six youth levels for France and has two international appearances at senior level

Hibs have had a fairly quiet transfer window with the biggest noise initially surrounding the potential securing of Leeds United's Kris Moore. However they have finally made their first signing. Nick Montgomery's side announced the signing of Myziane Maolida on loan from Hertha BSC.

The French born Comoros footballer has previously played for the likes of Lyon and Nice in Ligue 1, also featuring at six youth levels for France. Maolida made his most appearances at U19 level, featuring 19 times and scoring nine goals for the side but ultimately chose to represent Comoros at senior level.

Formerly rated at £10 million, Maolida has seen his career stall in recent years but is keen to get it back on track and speaking about the signing, Monty said: "The reality is we don’t get a player of his ability, on the budget we have, unless he really wants to come and play for this club.

"He had a lot of options to go to clubs in England, France, Belgium. There was a lot of interest in him. But after I spoke to him and explained what I wanted from him, he decided to come here. He wants to get his career back on track."

Here are some of Maolida's career highlights in pictures ahead of his Hibs debut...

