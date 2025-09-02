Hibs have made their final move of the summer transfer window via a loan deal from Middlesbrough.

Sporting director Malky Mackay after Hibs completed their final transfer of the summer window.

Daniel Barlaser has capped off business at Easter Road, signing a season-long loan deal from English Championship side Middlesbrough. He started his career at Newcastle United, capped by England and Turkey at youth level, before a series of loans away from the Toon. He joined Rotherham United in 2020 from Newcastle after five appearances there then moved to Middlesbrough two years ago, where he’s featured 79 times.

It's the good news in what was a bittersweet end to the window for Hibs, as a deal for Scotland and Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes collapsed. Barlaser joins Jamie McGrath, Raphael Sallinger, Josh Mulligan, Miguel Chaiwa, Grant Hanley and Thibault Klidje in joining David Gray's side as the new campaign gets underway. Mackay has thanked Middlesbrough for their part in the deadline-beating loan deal.

Malky Mackay sends Hibs transfer verdict

He said: "There’s no doubt that we’ve been in the market for another midfielder this summer, but we’ve had to be patient and thorough. I am delighted to get someone of Daniel’s ability and experience on transfer deadline day and add another good character to our dressing room.

“I’d like to thank Middlesbrough for how they’ve conducted themselves during the negotiations, and I look forward to seeing him in green and white moving forward.”

Head coach Gray commented: “We’re delighted to add someone of Daniel’s experience to the middle of our midfield. We wanted to add another versatile midfielder to the squad, and Daniel has proved that he is capable of playing that role at a very high, competitive level. He has good positional awareness, reads the game well, and is calm in possession of the ball. We are looking forward to working with him for the rest of the season.”

Middlesbrough react to transfer deadline day deal with Hibs

A statement from Hibs added: “We are delighted to announce the loan signing of defensive midfielder Daniel Barlaser. The defensive midfielder joins on a season-long loan from English Championship side Middlesbrough.

“A product of Newcastle United’s Academy, the now 28-year-old has spent the last three years playing regularly in the second-tier of English football with Boro and Rotherham United. To date, Barlaser has made over 250 senior career appearances – the majority of which in the English Championship and League One, scoring 21 goals.”

From the Middlesbrough side, they said: “Dan Barlaser has joined Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on loan. The midfielder, who joined us from Rotherham United in January 2023, will spend the rest of the season north of the border, subject to receiving international clearance. Dan has represented us 77 times in all competitions, scoring once.

“He helped us to a fourth-placed finish under Michael Carrick in his first half-season before establishing himself as more of a regular the following campaign, playing in 33 of our 46 Sky Bet Championship fixtures. Opportunities were more limited in 2024/25, and so far this campaign, Dan has been an unused substitute in all five of our competitive fixtures. Everyone at MFC wishes Dan well for his loan spell with Hibs.”