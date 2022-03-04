Shaun Maloney backs Rocky Bushiri to learn from Dundee red card as Hibs boss speaks on referee inconsistencies

Rocky Bushiri will miss two games for Hibs through suspension

The Belgian centre-back was given his marching orders after an off-the-ball incident with Dark Blues midfielder Paul McGowan shortly before the hour mark in the goalless draw between the two teams at Dens Park on Wednesday night and although there was a suggestion Bushiri felt the sending-off was harsh, Hibs chose not to appeal the decision, meaning he misses the Scottish Premiership home game against St Johnstone and Scottish Cup quarter-final trip to Motherwell.

Nevertheless, Maloney threw his support behind the on-loan Norwich City stopper.

"Look, I think sometimes people forget Rocky’s age. He is 22, and made a mistake within the game. He will learn from that,” the Easter Road boss said.

"We will miss him for the two games because he brought attributes that we didn’t have and he has been very positive for the team and I know the supporters have really taken to him and we will miss him, even more so because of the injury situation. The timing of that wasn’t great.”

Maloney is keen for Bushiri to use the incident to better himself.

"I think it is a learning moment for him, hopefully. But he has been that good for me. It was a mistake but he does have to use it as a learning moment to make sure it doesn't happen again in his career.

“He was playing that well we were in control of the game but his sending off changed the dynamic of the game. So it was a mistake from him.”

In the aftermath of the stalemate in Dundee, Hibs contacted the Scottish FA to highlight ‘refereeing inconsistencies’ in the game, with particular reference to incidents involving Josh Doig and Ryan Porteous.

While admitting his frustration with some refereeing decisions, Maloney also insisted whistlers in the Scottish game need support.

“I think I can be more animated in some games, definitely when I feel maybe the opposition are fouling our team more than others, but that’s just to support my team.

“With the referee situation, people higher up in the club have been in touch with the Scottish FA.

“From my point of view, and every time I’ve spoken about them, even when there’s been a decision I feel they’ve got wrong, I have to support the referees.

“One, it’s a really hard job and it’s even harder when you’re part-time – or really the opposite, where you have a full-time job and you’re doing refereeing in addition.

“And, two, we still don’t have VAR. So, our referees will have one of the hardest jobs in Europe.

“Look, they’re going to get decisions wrong and it can be frustrating at times. But the reality is they’re having to do a harder job than most officials in Europe.

“So, I’ll definitely support them as much as I can - although I’m sure the fourth official on match days might think differently at times!”

