Manchester United have completed the sale of former Hibs defender Will Fish after his stints in Edinburgh.

The centre-back has signed for English Championship side Cardiff City in a reported £2m deal. Fish has been with the Man Utd first team in pre-season but his last two campaigns have been spent at Easter Road with Hibs, where he has made 66 appearances.

One Man Utd appearance was made by Fish but he now moves to Wales through advice from David Marshall, the former Bluebirds keeper he played with at Hibs, and is now currently the Leith side’s technical performance manager. The 21-year-old said: “I’m delighted. It took a while to get it over the line, but now I’m here, I can’t wait to get going and embrace it.

"It’s a huge club. The direction that the Club want to go in, you’ve seen a lot of good signings in this window. Being a part of that is really exciting and I’m happy to be here. Hopefully, I can do my best for the team.

"I’ve spoken to people that have played here in the past and they only said good things. I’ve heard amazing things about the fans. I spoke to David Marshall, who was here and the fans love him. That just shows that if you do well, they’ll back you forever. I just can’t wait to step out on the pitch.

“Marshy has played the game for a long time. I dropped him a text and the first thing he said was what an amazing football club it is. Marshy, when you speak to him, you know that what he tells you is right, so I have full belief that I’m making the right decision.”

City boss Erol Bulut said: “He is a young defender, who has been at Manchester United for many years, so has had a good education from them. For the last two years he was in Hibernian, so we watched him and we were interested in him in January too.

“We hope that he will progress with us in a good way. He is still 21 years old, just starting his career and he is good on the ball, good in duels, so he will add to our playing style.

"Of course, he has to push to be in the team. He is not quite ready to play yet, so he will be with us after the international break and hopefully he can add positive things to our game.”