Strength in depth forces change of role as Gray’s men keep winning

The change of position puts a slight dampener on his desire to go “marauding” down the wing, causing chaos and mayhem with every yard gained. But sticking Lewis Miller at centre-half is never going to completely curb his attacking instincts.

Wherever boss David Gray decides to deploy the Socceroos star, you kind of know what you’re going to get. Things just sort of … happen when he’s around. Especially when he’s got international team-mate Martin Boyle “running his bollocks off,” if you’ll pardon the expression, at the top end of this Hibs side.

On a personally level, 2024 has been a year of enormous highs and terrible lows for Miller. From being made a national scapegoat for Australia’s Asian Cup exit back in February, to scoring his first international goal as a key member of new gaffer Tony Popovic’s revamped Socceroos side in October, drama and Miller have been constant companions.

And that’s without factoring in the extremes associated with every Hibs player involved in a pretty wild 12 months. Even if there were more lows than highs, on the club front.

Miller, dropped back into the starting XI to cover for Warren O’Hora on the right side of a back three while Chris Cadden continued at right wingback in yesterday’s battling 1-0 win over Kilmarnock, smiled as he reflected on the contrasting emotions of a year entering its final knockings, saying: “Football's like that, you're always going to have the highs, you're always going to have the lows. Obviously, you've had injuries; I feel like a broken record, I say that all the time.

“But I'm feeling confident now, my body's feeling good. So it's just a matter of staying healthy and playing and getting wins, that's all I really care about.

“Yeah, being with the international team has been good lately. It's always good to go home and play with fellow Aussies, so it's good for the morale.

“And look, they're top players over there as well, so I feel like that increases my ability and my mindset to play with the boys that are at the top, top level. It's good and I can carry that over when I come back here. But I've just got to keep focused and play game by game.”

A-League winner

Miller, who actually played in the centre of defence for Central Coast Mariners when Nick Montgomery led them to the A-League title, insists he’s comfortable enough with the change of position, the 24-year-old explaining: “I also have permission that allows me to get forward and I've created a few chances as well. I feel really comfortable in that position and if the gaffer wants me to play, then I'll play there.

“We've got such a great depth in our squad. Obviously, Woz (O’Hora) was injured, and I filled in for him. I think we're just kind of in the groove at the moment. And I'm quite flexible to be honest.

“I enjoy right wing back because I can kind of maraud forward and create chances, just like Cadds did against Kilmarnock. He created a few chances as well, a few good crosses into the box.

“Then I can also play the right side of the three where I'm a bit more defensive minded and kind of just distribute. I'm happy wherever I'm put - as long as I'm playing.

“Like I said, I had a bit of freedom to get forward as well, and the gaffer was quite eager on that. He said that if I have a chance to get forward and go into the space, then do it.

“I felt very comfortable and confident on the ball and yeah, now if I'm going to continue to play there, it's just a matter of going over analysis, looking at videos, what can I do better, what can I improve on.”

The wide defenders in a back three have to be good enough in possession to break lines with passing, step into midfield at times and even – as both Miller and Jack Iredale did against Killie – go on the overlap. Their lives are made easier, of course, by having easy ‘out balls’ to willing runners up top.

‘He showed what he can do for this team ...’

Grinning as he described the benefits of seeing Boyle back in the starting XI as a hyperactive centre forward willing to roam all over the park, Miller said: “Whenever I'm in trouble, just hit it into the channel for Boyle. You know he is going to get there.

“Honestly, Boyley runs his bollocks off for this team. It’s great to have him up there again.

“Yeah, he’s had to bide his time to get back into the team. But that goes back to the depth of squad that we have. We have so much quality up front and obviously he wasn't getting his chance.

“But he came back Aberdeen game, he showed who he really was and what he can really do for this club. He’s continuing his form and we're getting wins, so I'm happy for him and I'm happy for the club and the direction that we're going.

Boyle returned with a goal and two assists against Aberdeen, before starting against both Hearts and Killie. | SNS Group

“We've got that winning mentality and like I said, once you're winning one game, the momentum kind of carries over, the confidence builds up and you just go on a roll. We’re in a very good place at the moment and hope to keep it coming.

“We always said that, once we get that first win, I think we just needed that. It was so crucial to get that first win and like I said, it's infectious and we just keep that winning mentality.

“We trusted the gaffer; we trust the way he wants to play. At times I feel like we've played better when we've lost, but now we're just winning football games and that's the most important thing.

“We've just got to carry that momentum, not be complacent and just keep going game by game. We're creeping up in the top six now, that's exactly what we want.

“The table's a lot closer now. If we continue to do what we're doing, then we're going to be in a very positive spot at the end of the season.”