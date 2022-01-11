Martin Boyle was involved as Hibs played two 60-minute bounce games against Queen's Park

The 28-year-old took part in one of two 60-minute bounce games that were played at HTC as the Easter Road squad gears up for a return to competitive action.

Players were given a week off in December but returned to training on January 3 with Shaun Maloney eager to get as much time as possible with his players ahead of the trip to Celtic when the Scottish Premiership resumes on January 17.

Boyle featured in the first game along with new signing Ewan Henderson, with under-18 midfielder Robbie Hamilton netting the only goal of the game against a Queen’s Park XI.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamilton is a regular for Gareth Evans’ side and scored in the recent Edinburgh derby win against Hearts at the Oriam just before Christmas. He is one of a handful of youth players to regularly participate in first-team training at East Mains.

Winger Stevie Bradley was also involved after being recalled early from a season-long loan stint at Ayr United while there was also gametime for Alex Gogic and Darren McGregor.

Joe Newell, who missed the victories against Aberdeen and Dundee United with a dead leg, got gametime as did club vice-captain Paul McGinn, who also missed the Boxing Day win at Tannadice.

Meanwhile, Dan Mackay was on target in the second encounter in a 1-1 draw that featured new signings Harry Clarke and Chris Mueller, with Hamilton’s under-18s team-mate Oscar MacIntyre also involved.

Message from the editor