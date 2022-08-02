Martin Boyle Hibs return: What have Ron Gordon and Lee Johnson said about potential comeback?

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talismanic winger joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Faisaly in January for life-changing money with the Easter Road side doing a deal for £3 million.

But since Boyle’s new club suffered relegation to the country’s second tier, Hibs chiefs have been attempting to thrash out a comeback for the 29-year-old, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

The Australian international hit four goals and two assists in 18 games for the Harmah City-based team and with Lee Johnson actively seeking reinforcements in the attacking third following confirmation of Aiden McGeady’s lengthy spell on the sidelines then the wheels could start turning quicker over a potential homecoming for Boyle, whose pregnant wife Rachael and young daughter Amelia remained in Scotland while he travelled to the Middle East.

Speaking last month from Hibs’ pre-season training camp in the Algarve, manager Lee Johnson refused to rule out a move for the player who he said had been on his radar in the past.

"He’s a good player, I’ve always admired him and often looked when I was at clubs that could be in the market to buy a player like that, but he’s under contract with another team so there’s not much I can say.

"It’s not in our hands, any transfer, but there would always be an interest.

"You keep an eye on any situation but then you might spend your money, or someone has done brilliantly and there’s no slot, or you might have to move someone out first.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson with club owner and executive chairman Ron Gordon

And in an exclusive interview with the Evening News, Hibs owner Ron Gordon confirmed there had been recent talks with the player, who attended the Premier Sports Cup clash with Morton.

Gordon explained: "We love Martin. He was terrific, one of our most exciting players in a while. Certainly in the time I've been here, our most exciting player, and our best player.

"We certainly miss him, and we missed him last year. We've had conversations with him but it's out of our control.