Martin Boyle suffers nasty injury as Hibs star stretchered out of Scottish Cup clash

There was concern for Hibs star Martin Boyle.

Martin Boyle has been stretchered off the park during Hibs' Scottish Cup clash with Rangers.

The Light Blues were up 1-0 in the match thanks to a John Lundstram goal when the incident happened. Boyle challenged for a header with Rangers defender John Souttar, when medics were immediately called out onto the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Souttar was able to walk away from the incident but medics attended to the Australian international for several minutes, with a stretcher called for immediately. The game was delayed for minutes as medical staff of both Hibs and Rangers attended to Boyle, with the Easter Road fans favourite getting a standing ovation and applause from both sets of players as he was taken out the side entrance. Nine minutes were added on to the end of the first half, with Boyle heading straight to hospital.

There is a place at Hampden on the line for the winner of the match. Hibs boss Nick Montgomery said pre-match: “We had difficult results against them. I don’t think the performances mirrored the heavy results, but if you don’t defend properly or put chances away then the result can be heavy.

“They have real quality players, so if you give them opportunities, they will punish you. We need to defend better and make sure we approach the game well. We’re definitely a different team since the last time we played them.