The pundit didn’t hold back in his Hibs assessment after the latest Hibees clash.

Michael Stewart has launched a rant on the state of Hibs at present after another sobering afternoon in the Premiership.

Dundee inflicted a 4-1 defeat upon David Gray’s men, the first game since club chiefs backed the head coach amid a difficult start to the campaign. They remain bottom of the league ahead of Tuesday’s match with Aberdeen, who’ve lost just once this campaign.

Former midfielder Stewart was on co-commentary duty for Premier Sports, where the Dundee defeat was being beamed on TV. He held very little back as while he had sympathy for head coach Gray, a relegation fight would have him concerned for the direction of travel in Leith.

Stewart said: “The lack of any substance in this sight is alarming. They released statements and there's not even a name on them. Which, again, I think just sums up the club as a whole. No leadership. Statements with no names on it. Players with no fight.

“Lack of quality. And when you're making substitutions and bringing on the likes of Lewis Miller to defend, you're in real trouble. Yes, I feel for the manager. He's left with a squad that is lacking real character. But there's some decisions that are made that are... you certainly wouldn't be making those decisions when you're under pressure.

“This is a squad, this is a team, that have got a level of money being spent on the squad that is astronomical in regards to, you know, what Hibs have historically spent. It's probably the worst when it comes to value for money. Head of Recruitment? The owner? The same person (who answers for it)?

“I mean, look, the real danger for Hibs is that their bottom of the table is spiralling out of control. And they're not going to be far away from the turn of the year. I don't see them really getting themselves out of that.

“You look at this season now and you think, they're going to be in a relegation battle. Do they have the characters that are capable of scrapping in a relegation battle? I'm fearful for Hibs. I really am.”