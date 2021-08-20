Michael Weir: Hibs have started well - but must keep winning nitty-gritty games

Hibs have enjoyed a strong start to the season

It’s reassuring to see the goals being spread about as well and going forward we look like a real threat for anybody.

That can help throughout a season – if you have goalscorers in your team and you look like you’re going to score, it’s such a help.

They started really well in the first game against Motherwell – a difficult match away from home, but they got the result despite having to come from behind a couple of times.

The experience of Europe, and for some players that experience of playing in European games is really important. Although it didn't work out in the end, they got there in the first place and the experience the players will have gained can’t be bought, and I can see them qualifying again this season.

They were unlucky to go out; they could have won the home leg against Rijeka and were punished for a couple of mistakes in the return leg but that’s the learning experience of continental football.

The team is exciting and good to watch and that’s the most important thing for Hibs supporters. You want to be going to games knowing they’re going to attack teams.

There’s still a long way to go and different challenges to come but if they can beat the teams they are supposed to it’s always a good sign.

The big games look after themselves: Edinburgh derbies against Hearts, games against Celtic or Rangers.

It’s winning the nitty-gritty games, like against Motherwell and Ross County, that will kick them on to being a really good side, as opposed to winning the big games and losing those they should be taking care of.

I thought when the fixtures came out it looked like a kind start and so far they have capitalised on it. I just hope they can go up to Dundee and get the result because for me, that looks like a chance for another three points.

Winning early in the season is always good but it’s vital to beat the teams you’re expected to beat.

I’ve been really impressed with Kyle Magennis so far. He’s showing all the benefits of a full pre-season and getting games under his belt and he looks like he’s found a good 20 or 30 per cent more than he had last season.

I like what I’ve seen of Jake Doyle-Hayes so far too. When he came on against Motherwell he slotted in perfectly and I think he’s got a bit more of a creative side in the middle of the pitch than some of his colleagues in there and I think there’s a goal in him as well.

The players who have come in look the part and I’ve always said if they can keep Jamie Murphy fit and injury-free he’ll be a real asset this season because when he’s on it, he’s a really talented player.

Bolstering the midfield also looks to have had a knock-on effect going forward. There will be sterner tests but it bodes well.

We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.